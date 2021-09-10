CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

cbs3duluth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?. If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald. A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses. He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace...

cbs3duluth.com

