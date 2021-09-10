Stigler High School holds Freedom Flag ceremony

Stigler Flag Ceremony Photo Provided

STIGLER, Okla. — Stigler High School participated in the raising of the Freedom Flag at a 9/11 ceremony on Friday morning.

A member of the American Legion had a goal to send a Freedom Flag to each state and Stigler Public Schools said they were honored to receive Oklahoma’s flag.

The ceremony took place at the grade school and middle school also. Stigler Public Schools said.

The event included singing of patriotic songs, reading of Ragged Old Flag, a guest speaker, and then the raising of the flag.

