Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Logo Teases Major Story Details

The latest episode of Marvel Studios’ What If…? saw Spider-Man finally mentions Uncle Ben. Spider-Man debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. Since then he’s gone on to star in two Avengers films and two solo Spider-Man films, with a third on its way. While Tom Holland’s presence as Spider-Man has been felt on the screen for half a decade, the character has failed to mention Uncle Ben, his father-like figure who is integral to his moral compass. In a way, Tony Stark acted as a surrogate Uncle Ben for the MCU’s Peter. Fans have been patiently waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man to mention the tragic father figure, and lo and behold, the latest episode of What If…? does just that.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO