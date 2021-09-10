Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Logo Teases Major Story Details
Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios revealed the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the final moments of this week's PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer itself didn't feature any gameplay footage from the upcoming sequel, but it did notably tease two new villains who should be coming to the game with Venom and Kraven the Hunter. And while there is still a lot that we have left to learn about the story that Insomniac has planned for this sequel, the game's logo seems to tell us where the narrative will be heading.comicbook.com
