Rep. Malliotakis hosts ceremony for new Americans she helped through citizenship process

In regard to Brian Laline’s “Letter from the Editor” on representation on the South Shore, I am in full agreement that Staten Islanders should have choices when they go to the polls. The Democrats have not traditionally run vigorous campaigns or even put up candidates to run against Republican candidates for City Council in District 50 and 51. I live in District 50 and would be delighted to have an active candidate for City Council. There is someone running in my district on the Democratic ticket but I would not even suggest that he wants to win the district since I have not seen a sign, have not received a phone call, have not heard a peep from him— I don’t consider that a “real” candidate who is looking to win an election.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO