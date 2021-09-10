Rep. Malliotakis hosts ceremony for new Americans she helped through citizenship process
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For immigrants hoping to become American citizens, the process can be challenging, but the help of a local congress member can make a difference. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), a daughter of immigrants, held a ceremony for a group of new citizens that her office helped through the process, including Anastasia Theofili and Yan Krasnou.www.silive.com
