Rep. Malliotakis hosts ceremony for new Americans she helped through citizenship process

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For immigrants hoping to become American citizens, the process can be challenging, but the help of a local congress member can make a difference. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), a daughter of immigrants, held a ceremony for a group of new citizens that her office helped through the process, including Anastasia Theofili and Yan Krasnou.

