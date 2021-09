Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would be rolling out version 10 of its Full Self-Driving software seems to have been accurate, a version the Tesla CEO calls ‘mind-blowing’ for the improvements it brings. It’s still not available for regular Tesla drivers, only those who are official beta testers, but Musk did promise that version 10 was probably going to spawn a public release version soon (according to Musk, it's around two weeks away).

