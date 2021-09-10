CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are $100 off

By David Carnoy
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSennheiser's excellent Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds started out at $300, but for the last several months have been selling for $250 and more recently drifted down to around $225 on Amazon. Now they've hit $200, which is their lowest price to date. The discount could mean their sales have slowed due to fiercer true-wireless competition, particularly from Sony's new WF-1000XM4 buds. Or it could mean that a Momentum True Wireless 3 will arrive before year's end. Crutchfield says the sale price is good through Sunday, Sept. 12, and Amazon has matched that price.

www.cnet.com

