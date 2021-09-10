CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

5 Forgotten Flyers Goalies

By Colin Newby
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this millennium, the Philadelphia Flyers have become a goaltender’s graveyard. Since Ron Hextall’s retirement after the 1998-99 season, the Flyers have gone through a bizarre and fairly unlucky shuffle of goaltenders with their fair share of drama. However, the narrative is oversimplified. The franchise’s success in the decade leading up to their appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 was made possible by short-lived success from five “flash in the pan” goaltenders who never sustained a high level of play for an extended period and failed to provide stability in the Flyers’ crease.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Rocks AC/DC-Themed Mask in Return to Ice

Hart sports sweet-looking, rock-themed goalie mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. New season, new contract and new mask for Carter Hart. With training camp around the corner, the Flyers' 23-year-old goalie was on the ice Tuesday for a workout at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
NHL
fantraxhq.com

2021-2022 Fantasy Hockey Goalie Rankings

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Goalies are the worst. We speculate on which ones will hold the net all year and which will give us the ratios we need. In many leagues, one or two netminders impact our outcomes nearly as much as a dozen star skaters do. Yet every year an errant tip here and a bad bounce there thwart our hopes and leaves us with a save percentage starting with the dreaded “8.” You cannot quit them, so make educated choices on your own 2021 fantasy hockey goalie rankings. Then watch waivers like a hawk for six months.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boucher
Person
Michael Leighton
Person
Scott Hartnell
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Andy Delmore
Person
Ray Emery
Person
Mario Lemieux
NHL

Merzlikins pays tribute to Kivlenieks with new goalie mask

CBJ goalie honors his friend's memory with a design featuring Kivlenieks' No. 80. Matiss Kivlenieks won't ever be able to play again for the Blue Jackets after his tragic passing this summer, but the fallen goaltender will never be forgotten by the team or its fans, in particular his best friend, fellow Latvian goalie Elvis Merzlikins.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: Top amateur defensemen and goalies in the system

The final feature in the Boston Bruins prospects series focuses on the amateur/unsigned defensemen and goalie in the organization’s system. Listing criteria is any player drafted between the 2018-21 NHL Entry Drafts. The players are ranked subjectively based on long-term NHL potential. Mason Lohrei is Boston’s top prospect on defense...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ 2021-22 Schedule Features Few Winnable Games

The Buffalo Sabres, like most seasons of late, have a tough schedule. It has nothing to do with clusters of top-notch opponents in key stretches or the Atlantic Division being loaded; it has to do with the team continuing their rebuild. There are still some key dates to mark on the calendar. In fact, every game for every franchise is something to look forward to because players and fans expect a full season for the first time since 2018-19.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Prospect Spotlight: Ronnie Attard

Ronnie Attard is one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most intriguing prospects. He has been a notable player to watch for the last two seasons for Western Michigan University’s Broncos. Unfortunately, due to the collegiate schedule, Attard and several other NCAA prospects were unable to attend the Flyers’ recent development camp in Voorhees.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Entry Draft#Gaa#The New Jersey Devils#Czechoslovakian#The Vezina Trophy#The Buffalo Sabres#The Los Angeles Kings#The Pittsburgh Penguins
chatsports.com

The Flyers are looking for a new goal song

“Feel The Shake” is going away. The Flyers have had a long history of many, many goal songs. They have highlighted most of them here, with jumbled letters. For some reason. The Youths probably understand this. Some of these songs were really good (Ain’t Talking ‘bout Love), some of them...
NHL
Post-Star

Thunder sign goalie Sakellaropoulos

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos on Thursday. Sakellaropoulos played for the Thunder during their last active season, 2019-20, going 19-6-5 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average. He played six games for the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder last season.
NHL
eopsports.com

The Impact Of a Goalie

Wonderful job of writing from one of our new guys, Ross McLoughlin. They just had a defense in front of them. Two individuals who questioned the true value of GAAs in hockey were Jeff Klein and Karl-Eric Reif. In their seminal early years, Goals Against Average (“GAA”) was the primary statistic used to measure a goalie’s effectiveness, particularly in hockey. It seemed so simple—if you did not let in many goals, you must be good (and would win a Vezina or Jennings Trophy,
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Islanders, Canucks, Blackhawks, Oilers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Tkachuk is not delivering good news when it comes to the status of negotiations between his brother Brady and the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, there are reports that Zdeno Chara is close to signing with the New York Islanders. Marc-Andre Fleury is hinting at retiring after this season ends and how is the relationship holding up between the Vancouver Canucks and RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, what is the logic behind the Edmonton Oilers one-year extension with Kailer Yamamoto?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Trentonian

Flyers on pace for 100 percent vaccination

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that the club’s players, coaches and hockey operations staff are on track to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the 2021-22 season in October. “We’ll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, for sure.” General manager Chuck Fletcher said in...
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

Chemistry of new defensemen, Hart return to form, third-line center among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers:. 1. How will the new defensemen fit together?. The Flyers revamped at defenseman...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings to Watch at the 2021 Traverse City Prospects Tournament

You can almost hear it: the sounds of blades scraping against a sheet of ice, snow flying off the edge of the blade like snow-blowers across the state of Michigan in January. That familiar smell of a hockey rink pours over you and embraces you like a long lost friend. It’s been a long offseason, and it’s been even longer since we’ve turned our eyes up north to Traverse City, Michigan, home of the annual Prospects Tournament hosted by the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
NBC Sports

The importance of fans not lost on Fletcher and Flyers

Oskar Lindblom has a good idea of what support from fans can do for one's energy. A quick look at the numbers will show you the Flyers dearly missed their fans in 2020-21. "That's a big part of the sport, the fans, they’re unbelievable, especially here, too, when we have a full house — they give you so much energy," Lindblom said in May after the Flyers' season came to an end with no playoff berth. "It's way more fun to play when we have a full house, too. I can't wait to get back and play for the fans again and give it back to them from this year when they missed part of it. It's going to be great to see them there again. Hopefully we can play better next year and give them something to cheer for."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens-Bruins Rivalry Will Be Reignited After a Year Away

The Montréal Canadiens/Boston Bruins rivalry is the most storied in the National Hockey League. The two teams have battled each other every season for nearly 100 years, producing some of the most famous moments in NHL history. Yvon Lambert’s overtime winner in Game 7 of the 1979 NHL semifinals after the Bruins’ penalty for too many men on the ice, Stan Jonathan’s dusting of Pierre Bouchard in 1978, Maurice Richard’s suspension during the Quiet Revolution, and the closing of the Boston Garden in 1995, among countless others.
NHL
eyesonisles.com

Islanders Podcast Preview: UBS Sellout & Goalie Usage

We’re back with episode 213 of the Eyes on Isles Podcast tonight! While the New York Islanders season inches closer, we haven’t had much movement when it comes to things happening in Islanders land. So with that in mind, we have a couple of things we can still hit on....
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Players to Watch at Rookie Camp

The Vancouver Canucks will be holding their 2021-22 rookie camp at Rogers Arena this Friday, Sept 17th. The rookie camp will kick off the team’s 2021-22 season. On Monday, the club released the roster for the rookie camp. The camp will include multiple rookies from a first-round draft pick to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Hopes of Ending Playoff Drought Hinge on Shesterkin

The New York Rangers had a disappointing 2020-21 season, as their star players struggled to play well consistently and stay in the lineup, except for Adam Fox. One of the most costly injuries the Blueshirts faced was a groin injury that kept Igor Shesterkin out of the lineup for three weeks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy