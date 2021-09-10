5 Forgotten Flyers Goalies

Oskar Lindblom has a good idea of what support from fans can do for one's energy. A quick look at the numbers will show you the Flyers dearly missed their fans in 2020-21. "That's a big part of the sport, the fans, they’re unbelievable, especially here, too, when we have a full house — they give you so much energy," Lindblom said in May after the Flyers' season came to an end with no playoff berth. "It's way more fun to play when we have a full house, too. I can't wait to get back and play for the fans again and give it back to them from this year when they missed part of it. It's going to be great to see them there again. Hopefully we can play better next year and give them something to cheer for."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO