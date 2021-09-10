CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba City Council cancels old jail hotel agreement with Proxima Management

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A redevelopment project in Delta County has been canceled by the Escanaba City Council. According to a Friday release from the City of Escanaba, the city council has sent a letter to Proxima Management, notifying the company that the city is exercising a 60-day notice of termination for the agreement to redevelop the old Delta County Jail property into a hotel.

