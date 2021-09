UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – As we mark 20 years since Sept. 11, State Sen. Joseph Griffo reflects on his experience in New York City that tragic day. “The best way I can describe it was a roller coaster of emotions, because it began with disbelief and shock. Then it was followed by sorrow and sadness,” Griffo said. “Then it was anger, and ultimately, it was just a surreal experience that this was taking place.”