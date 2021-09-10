CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Why Apellis Pharmaceutical Shares Are Plunging Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is trading lower Friday after the company announced its Phase 3 DERBY study in geographic atrophy did not meet the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth. DERBY did not meet the primary endpoint by itself, but the company said, in a prespecified analysis of the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is trading higher Friday after the company issued full-year 2022 financial guidance above analyst estimates. Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2022 earnings of $21.16 per share versus the estimate of $19.68 per share. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be $40.3 billion versus the estimate of $34.29 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Diamondback Energy Shares Are Rising

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $82.60 after the company announced it initiated a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. "Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength. Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback, in Thursday's press release.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Pharmaceutical Company#Apls#Oaks#Bmo Capital#Wedbush#Roth Capital
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.21% to $2.49 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 59.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million. Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Helbiz Shares Are Soaring Today

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is surging higher Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. Helbiz will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Las Vegas Sands Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $59 to $38. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has dropped approximately 16%. Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Rush Street Interactive Shares Are Moving Higher Again Today

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) is trading higher Thursday on above-average volume as investors focus on trader Will Meade's commentary on the stock via Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The average session volume is about 1.5 million over a 100-day period. The daily trading volume had already exceeded 5 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Theravance Bio Shares Plummeting Premarket Today?

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) will reduce its headcount by approximately 75% (estimated 270 positions), with most of the lay off to complete in November and the remainder in February 2022. The Company sees a total annualized operating expense savings of approximately $165 million in 2022 and expects a positive...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Leslie's Shares Plunge After 13M Share Offering By Selling Shareholders

Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has announced a secondary offering of 13 million shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders. Leslie's will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.9 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Leslie's Stock Plunged on Monday

Shares of Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) traded lower on Monday, with the stock falling as much as 11.3% earlier in the session. As of 3:20 p.m. EDT, the shares were still down 10.1% compared to Friday's closing price. The retailer of pool supplies slumped when the company revealed plans to sell as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Oracle Shares Are Falling Today

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue results. Oracle reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the estimate of 97 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $9.7 billion, which came in below the estimate of $9.77 billion and represented a 4% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Support.com Shares Are Sliding Again Today

Support.com Inc (NASDAQ: SPRT) is trading significantly lower on above-average volume Tuesday as the stock continues to pull back following recent strength. The average session volume over the last 100 days is about 17.5 million. Trading volume was approaching 25 million at publication time. The stock has been circulated as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why aTyr Pharma Shares Are Continuing To Surge Higher Today

ATyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after multiple analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their respective price targets following the company's announcement that the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis met its primary endpoint. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. However, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was a big underperformer, with shares down by 11%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is This Chinese E-Commerce Company's Shares Trading Higher Today?

Chinese digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GSMG) won the license and permit to operate a cross-border e-commerce business. The company won approval from the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to engage in foreign trade operations. Additionally,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why MiMedx Shares Are Diving Today

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced top-line results from two late-stage musculoskeletal clinical trials. Top-line results from an interim analysis of the six-month efficacy data for the Phase 2B clinical trial for Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) did not meet primary endpoints, but revealed varied efficacy signals, prompting the company to plan for confirmatory efficacy studies for the KOA indication.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano, Avalanche, and Arweave Are All Plunging Today

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), and Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) are down 6.89%, 7.03%, and 6.30% respectively in the 24 hours up to 9:50 a.m. EDT. They are now trading at $2.48, $56.34, and $56.92 apiece. Not surprisingly, ADA is plunging after a "sell the news" affair triggered by its long-awaited Alonzo upgrade....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy