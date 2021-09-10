7 Puffer Jacket Outfits That Prove a Coat Can Be the Highlight of Your Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With 80 degree weather still sticking around in many parts of the country, it can be hard to even think about putting on a coat. But between back to school posts and Halloween prep, we know that autumn is around the corner, and temperatures can turn frosty practically overnight (as anyone who lives in the North East probably knows). Now is the time to stock up on your jackets and autumn outfit ideas, this way you won't be shivering every time you step outside.