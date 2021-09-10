CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

$79M housing development now complete; adds hundreds of homes

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A St. Louis-based developer has completed construction on hundreds of apartments, townhomes and senior homes in a $79 million public-private partnership.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte

Crescent Communities, among Charlotte’s best-known developers, and the investment firm Pretium are spending $1 billion building more than 3,000 homes for rent in 14 markets across the Sunbelt, including Charlotte. Details: The properties will include three- and four-bedroom townhomes (from 1,500-2,200 square feet), plus detached single-family houses, Crescent said in a statement last week. They will […] The post Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TrendHunter.com

Unconventional Housing Developments

Mask Architects designed a sustainable housing development that has a rather dystopic and futuristic feel. Named Madre Natura, this housing development was inspired by artist Constantino Nivola's infamous La Madre sculpture. The project was designed for a richly foliated plot of land in Sardinia, Italy, and will aid in developing...
VISUAL ART
KRON4

Affordable housing development breaks ground in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose officials commemorated the ground breaking of a affordable housing development for chronically homeless people. The Immanuel-Sobrato Community development will provide 108 permanent supportive affordable homes and is the first redevelopment of a place of worship in San Jose. The new affordable homes will...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development
CBS Miami

Panel Makes Building Safety Recommendations As More Condo Owners See Their Buildings In Different Light After Surfside

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the sudden deadly Surfside collapse, condo owners like Daisy Colon have seen their building in a different light. “It made me look at what I hear a little closer and question what I see,” she says. Her building a block from Fort Lauderdale beach is 50 years old and while there is great attention to maintenance there are unexpected costs. “We just all had to pay because some units didn’t have impact Windows so we all got assessed,” she says Such assessments may become more frequent in the future. If the Florida legislature enacts sweeping recommendations of the Broward Condominium Structural...
SURFSIDE, FL
telegraphherald.com

Platteville Council mulls incentives to spur housing development

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Prompted by a desire to expand the city’s tax base, Platteville Common Council members are formalizing a policy to guide the provision of public dollars to offset private developers’ costs when they create new housing subdivisions. Under a proposal discussed this week, the city would offer developers...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Herald-Palladium

Developer prepares to build affordable housing in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN — Nearly four years ago, South Haven officials acquired the condemned S.E. Overton factory buildings and ordered their demolition with the hope of one day creating space for something that has become scarce in the city – affordable housing. This month, the hopes and dreams of city staff...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
townoftruckee.com

Estates Meadows Housing Development

An Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration has been prepared for the Estates Meadows Project. The proposed project would subdivide the existing 10.4-acre Truckee Donner Senior Apartments parcel into two parcels and develop the 2.1-acre southerly parcel (Parcel A), south of Estates Drive, with a 30-unit affordable housing community. The affordable housing community will consist of three, three-story residential buildings with 15 one-bedroom units, seven two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units. The proposed project will also include a community building consisting of a community room, manager’s office, bike storage, and laundry room. One-hundred percent of the units will be affordable to 50-60 percent median income households.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
6sqft

Apply for 41 affordable apartments in the Bronx’s Jerome Park, from $592/month

Renderings courtesy of NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. New Yorkers earning 40, 50, or 80 percent of the area median income may qualify for 41 affordable apartments at a new building in the Bronx. Located in the Jerome Park neighborhood, close to both Bronx Park and Van Cortlandt Park, the 13-story building at 211 East 203rd Street is offering units ranging from $592/month studios to $1,681/month two-bedrooms. Some of the apartments are set aside for seniors, while others are reserved for those who qualify for the Section 8 program. The building offers several outdoor spaces and convenient access to public transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Fairfield considering an affordable housing development on Oldfield Road

FAIRFIELD — Another affordable housing development may be in motion as officials review a residential development proposal at at 888-898 Oldfield Rd. The project includes 10 two-bedroom units, along with 11 parking spaces — 10 in the garages and 11 outside. The new proposal is scaled down from the original...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hudsonvalley360.com

Galvan nears finish line for housing development

HUDSON — The Galvan Housing PILOT, or Payment in Lieu of Taxes, was approved Wednesday, clearing the way for the construction of between 138 and 158 new housing units in Hudson. ❗️. The original proposal in January called for 84 apartments priced at-market, 54 apartments priced for low-income, and 20...
HUDSON, NY
Northwest Signal

Final plat recommended for housing development

More available housing will likely be added to Napoleon soon. Earlier this week, the Napoleon Planning Commission approved the final plat application for the Lynnefield Estates Subdivision on Clairmont Avenue. According to Napoleon Zoning Administrator Kevin Schultheis, the first phase of the development would include 11 lots along Clairmont Avenue.
NAPOLEON, OH
Sun Chronicle

Foxboro board endorses controversial housing development plan

FOXBORO -- An unconventional proposal that would leverage the state’s affordable housing program to cluster 52 units on a small, environmentally sensitive Morse Street parcel cleared a key hurdle this week. Following a series of fact-finding sessions held over the summer months, selectmen on Tuesday night voted 4-1 to formally...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Shropshire Star

Telford factory to be replaced by hundreds of homes

A factory could be knocked down to make way for nearly 400 houses, if redevelopment plans are approved. Countryside Properties Plc has applied to demolish the former Maxell plastics facility, north of Wellington, to build two, three, and four-bedroom homes. Outline permission for 495 homes and other facilities was granted...
CONSTRUCTION
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna approves cottage housing development on Courthouse Road

The Vienna Town Council approved a project on Monday (Sept. 13) to develop a vacant property with cottage housing-style duplexes. Developer JDA Custom Homes is looking to construct six two-family dwellings at a 1.38-acre site at 117-121 Courthouse Road SW, where each unit would have a two-car parking garage at the basement level and belong to a homeowners’ association.
VIENNA, VA
newjerseyhills.com

Builder previews plans for Madison affordable housing developments

MADISON - Planning Board hearings on an application to build 44 affordable homes on two sites near Central Avenue School are to begin as soon as next month. The borough is sponsoring a project to construct 30 affordable units on the site of the Madison Civic Center at 28 Walnut Street and another 14 units on a roughly half-acre parcel nearby on Community Place.
MADISON, NJ
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy