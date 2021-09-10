$79M housing development now complete; adds hundreds of homes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the sudden deadly Surfside collapse, condo owners like Daisy Colon have seen their building in a different light. “It made me look at what I hear a little closer and question what I see,” she says. Her building a block from Fort Lauderdale beach is 50 years old and while there is great attention to maintenance there are unexpected costs. “We just all had to pay because some units didn’t have impact Windows so we all got assessed,” she says Such assessments may become more frequent in the future. If the Florida legislature enacts sweeping recommendations of the Broward Condominium Structural...

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO