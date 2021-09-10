CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘We’re just not used to it’: Clarkson farm shop causes stir in the Cotswolds

By Jamie Grierson in Chadlington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsqGQ_0bsG4hkk00
Jeremy Clarkson has opened a shop on the back of his popular reality show Clarkson’s Farm.

With its snaking queues, overflowing car park and pop-up street food trailer, visitors would be forgiven for mistaking Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop for a late summer festival.

A constant stream of excited fans of “Britain’s most unlikely farmer” arrive on a daily basis in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds, waiting in line at least an hour to buy milk, honey and vegetables from the small shop they have travelled the length of the country – and some, across the world – to visit.

The outlet was opened on the back of the divisive broadcaster’s popular Amazon Prime reality show, Clarkson’s Farm, which chronicles his foray into agriculture.

And on Friday, the patience of the waiting shoppers was rewarded as the man himself performed a drive-by wave from a Range Rover as he entered the car park before almost immediately turning around and leaving again, followed by another vehicle transporting a film crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016eG0_0bsG4hkk00
Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop. Photograph: Sam Frost/The Guardian

Just over a mile south and down a hill, the villagers of Chadlington are less festive.

On Thursday night, Clarkson, 61, hosted a meeting at Chadlington memorial hall to address concerns over the impact the farm shop has had on peaceful village life. Cheese and wine was provided.

“All of a sudden this car came out of nowhere,” Pauline Cross said, the following morning, as she explained one of the key impacts the surge of interest in Clarkson’s Farm was having on her home of 43 years: an increase in fast and noisy traffic.

“They just come through so fast,” the 76-year-old said as she travelled through the village on her mobility scooter. “It can be bedlam.”

Johanna Hooley, who has lived in Chadlington for six years, and as an estate agent oversees the sale of houses in the village, agreed the problem was the “boy racers”, motoring enthusiasts inspired by the Grand Tour and Top Gear, the series through which Clarkson became a household name.

Waiting for her lunch at one of the village’s two shops, she said: “I walk my dog up the lane, there’s no pavement, it’s quite dark, they are racing up and down there. You can do a whole circuit. You see gangs of young lads walking about. We’re just not used to it.

“We never had this before. I really don’t mind Jeremy. It’s great he’s bringing business to the area. But it’s the people he’s attracting.”

Set on the south-facing slope of the Evenlode Valley, Chadlington is a pretty Cotswold village, frozen in time; 825 people live there, mostly in chocolate-box stone houses. There’s the welcoming Tite Inn, a picturesque country pub and an independent butcher.

Just three miles north of Chadlington is Chipping Norton, which became famous because of its associated “set” including the former prime minister David Cameron, the Blur bassist Alex James and the former editor of the Sun Rebekah Brooks.

And some of the residents have a more moderate take on Clarkson’s looming celebrity presence.

Nigel Ridpath, 53, who has lived in the area for four years with his partner and attended the meeting at the memorial hall on Thursday night, said: “There are clearly more Clarkson fans around the place, you can tell by the sort of vehicles they’re driving, Subarus with gold wheels, there’s absolutely more of that.

“There are people who won’t want the village to ever change. But I love the fact you have rural working-class people here, college professors and, yes, even celebrities. But it is a real place. It’s not the Malibu of the Cotswolds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5tL7_0bsG4hkk00
A notice advertising the public meeting where Jeremy Clarkson spoke to local residents about his plans. Photograph: Sam Frost/The Guardian

Ridpath said the mood at the meeting was “really divided” with both opponents and supporters. “If he just built a couple more bridges and reached out a little bit more he would bring them on side.”

Back at the farm shop, there was some awareness of the controversy down the hill.

Kevin and Louise Hardy, and their dog Sophie, had just joined the queue after a night’s camping in a tent at a site nearby. They had driven nearly 200 miles and four hours from their home in Morecambe, Lancashire to visit the shop.

“I can understand the villagers’ point of view but then again the house prices are up, it’s boosted the economy, we’re going to go shopping in Chipping Norton after,” Louise said.

Steve Mcfaden, 57, drove two hours from his home in Stamford, Lincolnshire, with his son Cameron Mcfaden, 23, and Cameron’s cousin Rachel Pickard.

“The problem is if the farm was somewhere else, people wouldn’t mind it,” Steve said. “But unfortunately for this village it’s on their doorstep. I’m sure not everyone in the village is bothered. It’s change isn’t it? Some people don’t like that.”

While Clarkson attempted to make some concessions at the village hall – offering to host a villagers’ event, clean the roads and look at curbing visitor numbers – he also revealed plans to convert the site’s lambing shed into a restaurant, so this bucolic battle is far from over.

Comments / 0

Related
GTNationEd

Clarkson’s Farm: Jeremy Clarkson Shows Us What’s New At Diddly Squat Farm

With a second series of Clarkson’s Farm confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper, the team are hard at work building Diddly Squat into a profitable business. In a recent video by The Sun, Jeremy shows us around the Chadlington-based farm, including a new greenhouse which is full of Carolina Reaper, the hottest chilli in the world. When walking the fence of part of his farm, he also realises that they’ve punctured a water pipe. He complains about the rules and regulations surrounding the animals and where they get their water with those behind the camera agreeing.
CELEBRITIES
GTNationEd

Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Letter Of Complaint From Clarkson’s Farm Neighbours: “They Are Made Entirely From A Blend Of Skin And Hate”

Neighbours to Jeremy Clarkson have been up in arms after the effects of Diddly Squat Farm have rippled through Chadlington. Even after Jeremy Clarkson confronted the village last week, a neighbour proceeded to urinate on his driveway out of protest, and one reportedly gave the Grand Tour presenter the finger when entering the town meeting.
CELEBRITIES
gizmostory.com

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Expecatations

Clarkson’s Farm is a series of British T.V documentaries following Jeremy Clarkson’s life on his farm in the Cotswolds. On June 11, 2021, Amazon Prime Video broadcasted the series in its first episode. The second season of the series was announced in July 2021. Jeremy Clarkson is coming back to Amazon Prime Video for the next season of Clarkson’s Farm.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
BBC

Jeremy Clarkson calls village meeting over Diddly Squat shop

TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has hosted a public meeting about his farm shop in a bid to quell village gossip. The presenter called the meeting on Thursday at the Memorial Hall in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, amid concern about his Diddly Squat Farm shop. The farm, which he bought in 2008, is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jeremy Clarkson forced to address issues with 1000-acre farm

As fans of Clarkson's Farm will know, Jeremy Clarkson is the proud owner of a working farm in Chipping Norton, but his beloved project has come under fire from neighbours. WOW: Jeremy Clarkson's estate is 25x bigger than the Queen's. The popularity of the farm has soared since the airing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Uk#Clarkson Farm Shop#76 Year Old#The Grand Tour#Cotswold#Sun Rebekah Brooks
femalefirst.co.uk

Jeremy Clarkson to meet concerned locals to discuss farm shop

'Grand Tour' co-host Jeremy Clarkson is to meet concerned locals tonight (09.09.21) in Chadlington, west Oxfordshire to talk about plans for his Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Jeremy Clarkson is to meet concerned locals to talk about his farm shop. The 'Clarkson's Farm' star is to attend a public meeting tonight...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said. A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.
BUSINESS
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy