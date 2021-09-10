CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

By Layla Ilchi
 9 days ago
Pantone ’s spring 2022 color predictions have already made their impact at New York Fashion Week.

Fashion designers and brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Moschino and others have embraced the 15 spring 2022 color trends the color institute revealed earlier this week, with hues ranging from bright pinks and purples to soft neutrals.

Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions include a range of 10 bold colors and five neutral hues that are said to evoke “comfort, clarity and security” while pointing to a “free-spirited optimism and a feeling of new liberation.”

This season, many designers favored the brighter colors part of Pantone’s predictions, namely Daffodil, a bright yellow hue. The color popped up at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway , where the designer presented matching sets, dresses and skirt suits in his nursery-meets-‘90s rave collection.

The color was also embraced by Sergio Hudson, who incorporated Daffodil into his collection that included new takes on the custom look he created for former First Lady Michelle Obama at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Hudson also looked to several of Pantone’s other spring 2022 color trends, including Dahlia (a rich purple), Innuendo (a hot pink) and Poinciana (a heated red).

On the more neutral side, Pantone’s Perfectly Pale shade — described as a subtle sandy beige — was used by the likes of Ulla Johnson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler and Alejandra Alonso Rojas for knitted sets, linen dresses and structured suits.

Click through the above gallery to see more of Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions on the New York Fashion Week runway.

WWD

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Dies

Click here to read the full article. Beloved footwear executive George Malkemus, who built Manolo Blahnik into a powerhouse brand in the U.S. and later partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker on her SJP label, has died after a long cancer battle. He was 67. Representatives from Arethusa Farm revealed Malkemus’ death on Friday on social media. (The executive owned the farm with his partner Tony Yurgaitis.)More from WWDManolo Blahnik's Men's Store Opening in Burlington ArcadeHeeling Power: Shoes Kicking at High, Low EndManolo Blahnik's New Bridal Range "Married in Manolos" “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our beloved George...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Pantone Released Its Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2022

Popcorn, Fragile Sprout, and Bubblegum: these are just a few of the shades you can expect to see gracing the fashion world, and interiors, throughout spring and summer 2022. The Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report Spring/Summer 2022 features ten standout colors that will take your style to the next level. While released to predict fashion design trends during the upcoming London Fashion Week, Pantone’s vibrant and bold offerings can also be incorporated into the home design space.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

