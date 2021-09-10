CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriela Hearst Puts the Spotlight on Artisans for Spring 2022

By Ana Colón
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor her Spring 2022 debut, Gabriela Hearst is all about collaboration — not the mass-market kind that tends to generate headlines, but rather one that uplifts and positions the artisans working at the highest level of their craft (that often aren't recognized by the broader fashion complex) in the context of utmost luxury.

