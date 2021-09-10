Former FCC Commissioner speaks to UF students about eliminating the digital divide

The term “digital divide” was created in the 90s to describe a gap in internet access between communities in the U.S. But more than 30 years later, the divide remains. Only 76% of Americans have access to broadband at home, according to Pew Research. About 77% have access to a computer while 84% have access to only a smartphone. For adults that make $30,000 or less per year, 13% do not have access to any devices at all.