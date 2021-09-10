CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Damon reflects on 'painful' backlash over past #MeToo comments

Post-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in December 2017, the Jason Bourne actor called for a "spectrum of behavior" analysis in regards to sexual misconduct cases noting that some are more serious than others. After the statements hit headlines with Damon accused of being "tone-deaf" in his understanding of abuse, he issued a public apology.

