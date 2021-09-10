The story of Connecticut radio legend Bob Steele

The path that led Bob Steele to his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame (and getting a street named after him in downtown Hartford) began on the back of a motorcycle. “He always had a love of motorcycles,” said author Paul Hensler who write the book on Steele, literally. “At the beginning of the Great Depression he moved to Southern California to work for a motorcycle dealer. He also was a motorcycle racer, hill climber, worked as a motorcycle courier for a bank and even as a stunt man in a couple Hollywood movies.”