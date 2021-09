Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.

