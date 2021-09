Students in engineering, IT, nursing or pharmacy have the opportunity to attend several Virtual Career Fairs this semester. SIUE Career Development Center is hosting several career fairs in the upcoming months. There are six events coming up. The first event is not a career fair but a “Crash Course” on what a virtual career fair will look like. That event will take place from 3-4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Students must register through their Student Cougar Jobline.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO