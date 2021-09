People traveling through US airports and on all planes operating in the US would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative for the disease within 72 hours of travel under legislation proposed by a Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives.A bill proposed by US Rep Don Beyer – the “Safe Travel Act” – would impose vaccine requirements for domestic air travel as well as travel on Amtrak, the passenger rail service. The requirements would also apply to staff.His bill would direct the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration “to take such actions as are...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO