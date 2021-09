September 11, 2001, was a pleasant day on the East Coast. The weather was perfect. My wife and I were preparing to host the wedding of our youngest daughter in just four days. Over 150 guests were expected with the first of those guests arriving later that day. As we talked over coffee about what chores needed to be done, the serene anticipation of the day was shattered as we learned that the United States was brutally attacked by Islamic terrorists, resulting in the deaths of just under 3,000 Americans. In the subsequent years, thousands more would perish from the conflict that followed.

