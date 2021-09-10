CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Ladd knew Islanders were on their way during time with organization

By Rob Taub
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this summer, the Islanders were able to move on from Andrew Ladd with both sides needing a fresh start. Dealt to the Arizona Coyotes, Ladd’s tenure with the organization — which will go down as a forgetful one for many after he came in as a big-ticket acquisition as a part of the now memorable, or now not so much — hyped-up free agent class of 2016, finally came to its conclusion. Ladd never lived up to the albatross of a contract he agreed to as inconsistency and constant injuries plagued his entire time with the Isles.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

