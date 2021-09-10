Jeremy Renner Adds Intensity to Local Politics in Mayor of Kingstown Trailer
Paramount+ has released a trailer for its new drama series Mayor of Kingstown. According to a press release, the series (which comes from Yellowstone writer/director Taylor Sheridan and actor/singer Hugh Dillon) “follows the McLusky family—power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0