'Candyman' Review With Casey

Any movie involving mirrors should employ a visionary director who knows where to put a camera, and Nia DeCosta sets an appropriate tone for this 90s reboot, with atmospheric lighting, unique imagery and claustrophobic perspective shots. While the movie’s creepy soundtrack feels undeserved during the first half, Robert A.A. Lowe composes a skillfully scary score, synced to the film’s frightening, finale frames to a T. The cast brings their A-Game as well, bringing horror, care and charisma to characters flimsily written. Jordan Peele co-produced and co-wrote “Candyman,” and the screenplay definitely doesn’t live up to his previous work, injecting social commentary into an unstable plot at odds with the themes wished to be expressed.
