'Candyman' Review With Casey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you haven’t had the time (or nerves) to catch Nia DaCosta’s long-awaited Candyman -- the direct sequel to the 1992 supernatural horror film -- in the theaters for one reason or another, don’t feel all that bad as the movie is now available to watch at home via early access. The 2021 slasher film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd has already made a killing at the box office since its August 2021 debut, and now you can watch it for yourself from the comfort (and safety from evil spirits) of your own home. But before you go into your bathroom and say his name five times, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Candyman streaming.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO