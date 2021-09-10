CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Candyman' Review With Casey

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Candyman film, released in 1992, is a perceptive psychological horror exploring racism and the power of fables. This new version of Candyman is a thoughtful sequel about a contemporary Black painter who discovers an urban legend leading him down a path of bees and murder. This version of...

Collider

How Tony Todd's Voice Turned 'Candyman' Into a Modern Day 'Dracula'

One of the most important foundations of cinematic acting, especially when playing the ostensible villain of a story, is that presence is everything. From the manner in which an actor carries themselves to the delivery of their words, every single element must be calibrated to create an imposing figure. When it all comes together, it can create a performance that feels both genuinely chilling and utterly intoxicating, capturing a cocktail of seemingly conflicting emotions: Complete and utter fear mixed with a dangerous desire. It doesn’t always happen, but when it does, it feels truly special.
Ars Technica

Review: Candyman turns singular slasher into a timeless avatar for Black trauma

With thought-provoking films like Get Out and Us, writer/director Jordan Peele has already cemented his status as a master of smart, socially relevant modern horror. His influence is even broader as a producer, bringing fresh voices, directorial visions, and diverse perspectives to a genre badly in need of all three. His latest production is Candyman, director Nia DaCosta's imaginative sequel (of sorts) to the 1992 horror classic Candyman. This is only DaCosta's second feature film, yet she handles the material deftly and transforms the singular slasher known as Candyman into an ageless malevolence whose curse reverberates through time.
nevadasagebrush.com

The New “Candyman” is Horror Fans’ Dream

It’s been a strange year for the horror genre. From the everyday horror of living through a pandemic to the horrific quality of some of this year’s movies, something enjoyable was needed and welcomed. “Candyman”, fortunately, seems up to the task. The re-created “Candyman”, produced with the help of Jordan...
the-standard.org

Kelley: Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” (2021) explained

*Disclosure: This review contains plot spoilers. The original “Candyman”, directed by Bernard Rose, was released in 1992. He created a horror legend while breaking the box office. On Aug. 27, “Candyman” was brought back to life by director Nia DaCosta, the first Black female director to debut No.1 at the box office. The film was written by DaCosta, Win Rosenfeld, and Jordan Peele—and was an hour and 31 minutes of complete confusion.
Nia Dacosta
AdWeek

Universal Pictures Celebrates the Resiliency of Black Culture With Candyman

Without a background in the film industry, New Yorker Fabian Castro made his way into Hollywood and now stands as the senior vice president of multicultural marketing at Universal Pictures. With his role comes initiatives that speak to diverse audiences in a relatable and authentic way, with the latest including working with producer Jordan Peele and activating Black artists across the country for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman.
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘Candyman’ is Summoned, but Drowns in its Ambition

Over the decades, Bernard Rose’s 1992 “Candyman” has been acknowledged as a classic of the horror genre. Nia DaCosta’s newly released “spiritual sequel,” also entitled “Candyman,” has a looming shadow to reckon with, and is aware of that fact to the point of self-consciousness. Da Costa’s movie critiques and contends...
Empire

Candyman’s Nia DaCosta Talks Tony Todd’s Role And Creating A New Candyman Legend

Warning: contains spoilers for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. If you’ve seen Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele’s new take on Candyman, you’ll know it’s a movie with a lot on its mind. Taking the ‘90s horror classic and providing a direct present-day follow-up to that story, it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, an artist who rekindles the Candyman legend – and becomes the latest in the lineage of names absorbed into this particular bogeyman’s legacy. But if it’s Adbul-Mateen II who takes centre stage this time around, there is an appearance from original Candyman Tony Todd too in the final reel – one which DaCosta felt was vital to her movie.
pasadenavoice.com

Sorry To Burst Your Bubble, But “Candyman” Falls Short Of Being A Horror Classic

I had high expectations for “Candyman.” Jordan Peele, who essentially invented a new genre of cerebral, racially focused horror, co-produced this film. It is the sophomore effort of Nia DaCosta, whose directorial debut (“Little Woods”) was met with wide critical acclaim. The cast is full of up-and-comers, and the film itself is the “spiritual” sequel to the legendary 1992 slasher of the same name. Unfortunately, under the weight of all these expectations, “Candyman” falls a little flat.
videogameschronicle.com

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 casts the Candyman as Venom

Spider-Man 2 will star Candyman actor Tony Todd as the role of Venom. Todd is best known for portraying the horror movie villain in all four films in the Candyman series – the 1992 original, 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, 1999’s Candyman: Day of the Dead and the 2021 sequel (simply titled Candyman) currently in cinemas.
ComicBook

Candyman Lands on VOD This Friday

After waiting more than a year from its original release date, Nia DaCosta's Candyman finally landed in theaters last month, but for those horror fans who might not have been able to catch it in theaters, you'll be able to witness its horrors from the comfort of your own home starting this Friday. Given the pandemic and the overall state of movie theaters, films have been made available On Demand much more quickly after their theatrical debuts, with fans typically having to wait months to check out a new horror film on a streaming service prior to movie studios modifying their plans to make sure audiences could see their offerings safely.
thewichitan.com

“Candyman” is well-made with a very flawed screenplay

Any movie involving mirrors should employ a visionary director who knows where to put a camera, and Nia DeCosta sets an appropriate tone for this 90s reboot, with atmospheric lighting, unique imagery and claustrophobic perspective shots. While the movie’s creepy soundtrack feels undeserved during the first half, Robert A.A. Lowe composes a skillfully scary score, synced to the film’s frightening, finale frames to a T. The cast brings their A-Game as well, bringing horror, care and charisma to characters flimsily written. Jordan Peele co-produced and co-wrote “Candyman,” and the screenplay definitely doesn’t live up to his previous work, injecting social commentary into an unstable plot at odds with the themes wished to be expressed.
CinemaBlend

Candyman: How To Watch The 2021 Horror Movie Streaming At Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you haven’t had the time (or nerves) to catch Nia DaCosta’s long-awaited Candyman -- the direct sequel to the 1992 supernatural horror film -- in the theaters for one reason or another, don’t feel all that bad as the movie is now available to watch at home via early access. The 2021 slasher film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd has already made a killing at the box office since its August 2021 debut, and now you can watch it for yourself from the comfort (and safety from evil spirits) of your own home. But before you go into your bathroom and say his name five times, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Candyman streaming.
