Missouri State

Every officer in Missouri city police department resigns

By Kaelan Deese
 9 days ago

A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.

Three officers, a sergeant, and the police chief of the Kimberling City Police Department cited several reasons for leaving their posts, including complaints about the pay rate and claiming they did not have the proper tools to perform their job. The town has a population of around 2,400 people, according to the 2010 census.

The Stone County Sheriff's Department will handle calls until city officials can fill the spots left by the former officers.

"Until then, we will be answering all the calls in Kimberling City. We can't enforce city ordinances, but any other calls we will be handling at this time," Sheriff Doug Rader told KY3 News.

'THERE IS NO MORALE': NINETEEN OFFICERS RESIGN FROM EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM AFTER PROTEST

Kimberling City Police Chief Craig Alexander put in his resignation on Aug. 23 after accepting a new job position, telling the town's mayor, Bob Fritz, that he wanted a change and to better himself.

"I didn't know there were that many openings in Branson West because we didn't see an advertisement for police," Fritz said, referring to Alexander and officer Shaun McCafferty taking jobs at the Branson West Police Department.

Fritz called the resignations "unexpected" and said the pay and benefit concerns would be addressed for new hires in order to retain the town's police force.

"We're looking for officers, we're looking for a new police chief, and I think we'll be fine," Fritz said, adding that officials are working diligently to fill the empty roles.

The resignations come as the United States has endured a climate of anti-police rhetoric across the nation since last year's summer of unrest . Early retirements , many of which were attributed to the nationwide demonstrations as well as the Jan. 6 siege of Capitol Hill, have prompted some localities to ramp up efforts to hire officers, with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser proposing in June the hiring of 170 additional officers following citywide efforts to defund law enforcement.

The Washington Examiner contacted Rader but did not immediately receive a response.

Nancy Mason
8d ago

After the way the Police have been treated I am surprised that any of them anywhere in the country are still working. If they defend themselves they are persecuted and put on trial and sent to prison.

Sherry Parr
8d ago

There’s some cops were better off without , but overall , I don’t blame the majority for being done with their thankless , dangerous jobs.

Parrish
8d ago

I look at it like this we have good politicians we have bad politicians we have good police officers we have bad police officers we have good neighbors we have bad neighbors we have good and bad in everything what people need to do start respecting each other it shouldn't make a matter or what race or color you are we all human. if we get rid of the police and they quit the force do you think that this world is going to go back to the Wild Wild West. if you think that our government is going to allow our streets not to be Patrol or control you're crazy what's they going to bring in is the military if you bring the military into the street then it becomes a third world country and I really don't think I want to see martial law where the military is controlling our street

WashingtonExaminer

Feds crack down on US citizens helping gangs smuggle migrants

Federal prosecutors have started a nationwide crackdown on U.S. citizens who help transnational gangs smuggle illegal aliens into the country. From Texas to New York, U.S. attorneys have begun prosecuting and, in some cases, closing cases against U.S. citizens who detained and transported migrants from the southern border across the country over the past nine months.
