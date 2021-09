Many estate planners believe that their job is done when the beneficiaries avoid probate and receive their inheritance. However, when beneficiaries receive their inheritance in their name outright, that needlessly exposes the legacy you leave to the claims of creditors, lawsuits, divorce, the loss of governmental benefits they might otherwise receive and even a second estate tax when they die. “Outright” distributions from the trust to the beneficiary in his or her name should rarely occur for large or even relatively modest estates.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO