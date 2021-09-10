CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Latest: Djokovic pulls ahead of Zverev in US Open semis

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic has pulled ahead of Alexander Zverev after three sets of their U.S. Open semifinal. Djokovic broke Zverev’s serve in a grueling final game to win the set 6-4, putting him one set away...

Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
theScore

Djokovic 1 win from history after beating Zverev at US Open

Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev breezes into US Open semi-finals

Alexander Zverev cruised into the US Open semi-finals with a straight-sets win against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.Fourth seed Zverev was untroubled after clinching a tight first-set tie-break and edged closer to a second successive final appearance at Flushing Meadows by defeating Harris 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-4 in two hours and eight minutes.Harris, playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, went toe to toe with Zverev in the first set, breaking the German’s serve to take a 5-3 lead and then serving to go one set up.But Zverev broke straight back and, after both players had held serve to force a...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

US Open: Djokovic defeats Berrettini, storms into semis

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-final clash here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will now lock horns against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Raducanu, 18, 1st qualifier in US Open semis; Zverev wins

NEW YORK — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay. Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1460 ESPN Yakima

Djokovic, Raducanu Advance to US Open Semi Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pulled off his third straight comeback win to keep his calendar Grand Slam hopes alive. The top-ranked player dropped the opening set and had to survive 17 aces by sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory. Djokovic next faces Alexander Zverev, who saved a set point in the opener and wound up beating unseeded Lloyd Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu has become the second teenager in two days to reach the semifinals. The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain upset Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 to join 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the semis. Maria Sakkari has reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year by beating fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-4.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep: between marriage and vaccines

Former world number one Simona Halep married Macedonian billionaire businessman Toni Luruc. A high-level ceremony that saw the woman, one of the most acclaimed tennis players on the WTA Tour, get married. Only a few days ago the tennis player excitedly declared her feelings about this event to the local media: "It's a beautiful event and above all it's a very important step for me, I'm happy that all this is happening.
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Comparing Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, the teenage duo who stunned US Open

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will contest the first all-teenage grand slam final since the 1999 US Open when they do battle in New York on Saturday.Britain’s 18-year-old Raducanu and Canadian Fernandez, who turned 19 this week, have taken the tournament by storm and dismissed some of the world’s best players between them.Here, the PA news agency compares the two young stars.Background View this post on Instagram A post shared by @leylahannietennis (@leylahannietennis)There are many similarities between Raducanu and Fernandez, who...
TENNIS
Reuters

McEnroe stands by Raducanu comments, lauds her US Open triumph

Sept 15 (Reuters) - John McEnroe was met with a backlash after his comments about Emma Raducanu when she retired from Wimbledon in July but the American said he was "very supportive" of her at the time and praised the Briton for her stunning U.S. Open victory. Making her major...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

US Open: Emma Raducanu creates history

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): Emma Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's singles final on Saturday (local time) to become the first British woman to win the title in 53 years. She is also the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in Rennes after defeat to Roman Safiullin

Andy Murray slipped to a defeat at the hands of Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Open de RennesHaving eased past Yannick Maden in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event, Murray had no answer to Safiullin – who eased to a 6-2 4-6 6-1 victory.Murray had praised the US Open triumph of Emma Raducanu earlier in the week but the three-time grand slam winner is some way off adding to his own tally at the moment.Safiullin – ranked 158 in the world, 42 places below Murray – had his number on the hard courts...
TENNIS

