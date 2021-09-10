The Latest: Djokovic pulls ahead of Zverev in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pulled off his third straight comeback win to keep his calendar Grand Slam hopes alive. The top-ranked player dropped the opening set and had to survive 17 aces by sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory. Djokovic next faces Alexander Zverev, who saved a set point in the opener and wound up beating unseeded Lloyd Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu has become the second teenager in two days to reach the semifinals. The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain upset Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 to join 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the semis. Maria Sakkari has reached her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year by beating fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-4.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO