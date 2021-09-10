CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

20 Years Later, Fallout From Toxic WTC Dust Grows

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Two decades after the collapse of the World Trade Center, people are still coming forward to report illnesses that might be related to toxic dust that billowed over the city after the terror attack. To date, the U.S. has spent $11.7 billion on care and compensation...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Threats from terrorism and more, 20 years later

THE DAYS AFTER — For every American who wasn’t a young child or not yet born that day, memories of Sept. 11, 2001, have once again arrived. To help reflect on the two decades that have passed, Nightly asked a collection of experts: Is America safer today than it was on Sept. 10, 2001? These responses have been edited.
POLITICS
Democrat-Herald

Commentary: 20 years later, critical lessons from 9/11

It is understandable, given the chaos surrounding the U.S. exit from Afghanistan — especially the murder of the 13 U.S. troops — that our attention has been focused on the ending of America’s longest war. The statistics are sobering. Length of the war: 20 years. Total number of U.S. fatalities:...
POLITICS
Circleville Herald

From the Hayloft: 20 years later

It’s hard to believe it has been two decades since the most horrifying attack on American soil. The only event comparable to Sept. 1, 2001, was the attack on Pearl Harbor. Both events left a huge scar on the American psyche and created a storm of rage and fear. It also created a wave of brave volunteers who stepped up to protect our country. Military recruiters were swamped.
POLITICS
uconn.edu

Accounts from Ground Zero, 20 Years Later

While many can say where they were and what they were doing when America came under attack Sept. 11, 2001, a relative few can say there were physically at the World Trade Center site in the hours that followed. Two UConn Health physicians were among those who found themselves amid...
INDONESIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Ap#The World Trade Center
Daily Herald

Witcover: Twenty years later, on watching 9/11 from abroad

WASHINGTON — On Sept. 11, 2001, my wife and I were outside Paris watching reports on French television of the two hijacked planes that crashed into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center. We canceled a visit to Versailles and rushed back to Paris in quest of the...
POLITICS
YourArlington

Remembering 9/11 victim from Arlington 20 years later

Anyone older than 25 in Arlington likely remembers where they were on 9/11. Americans felt a collective trauma as first one and then another plane flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. As the truth dawned on people watching from their TVs that America was under attack, another plane took aim at the Pentagon. A fourth was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania in a final act of heroism by passengers who realized their flight had been hijacked.
ARLINGTON, MA
Fox News

9/11 toxic exposure triggers cancer battles 20 years later

After his exposure to toxic debris from the collapsed twin towers, Tom Wilson, a former NYPD sergeant on 9/11, recalled his eyes and throat burning. However, the exposure ultimately took a significant toll: severe sinusitis, gastrointestinal issues and an aggressive cancerous tumor on the tongue, among other adverse health effects.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Health impacts from 9/11 attacks continue, 20 years later

In May of 2001, Reggie Hilaire was the pride of his family after graduating from the police academy. "My parents came from Haiti in 1965," Hilaire explains. "We moved to Queens, ‘75, and I'm a Queens kid." Four months later, this rookie housing cop was plunged into the chaos of...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Opinion: Lessons on Toxic Dust from 9/11 Are Too Often Unheeded

The 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York resulted in the loss of 2,753 people in the Twin Towers and surrounding area. After the attack, more than 100,000 responders and recovery workers from every U.S. state — along with some 400,000 residents and other workers around Ground Zero — were exposed to a toxic cloud of dust that fell as a ghostly, thick layer of ash and then hung in the air for more than three months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy