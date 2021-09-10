Scammer Targets Lincoln Sandwich Shop

Lincoln Police were called to a Subway sandwich shop around 9:30 Wednesday, September 8th to investigate a fraud. They spoke with an employee who told police he received a call on the business phone from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshall. That person said that store employees were involved in the production of counterfeit money. He was told to take the money from the cash register, go to the nearest store to purchase money pack cards, and provide them with the codes.