Browns-Chiefs Preview: AFC Playoff Contenders Square Off In Week 1

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Cleveland Browns came into the 2020 season with a fair bit of talent, but few wins to show for it. New coach Kevin Stefansky reorganized that talent and led Cleveland to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in almost 20 years. In the Wild Card round, the Browns downed the Pittsburgh Steelers, who they had already lost to twice during the regular season. They then fell just short of topping the Super Bowl-bound (and then reigning Super Bowl champion) Kansas City Chiefs.