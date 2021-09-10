CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Jason Newsted Says ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Broke Walls Down for Metallica

By Lauryn Schaffner
 9 days ago
Prior to The Black Album, Metallica were known primarily as a hard-hitting thrash band. Sure, they had some slower songs in their catalog up until that point, but former bassist Jason Newsted says that it was "Nothing Else Matters" that really broke down walls for the band in terms of success.

