Giants’ Questions Begin with Offensive Line

The Giants list Barkley (knee) as questionable for Thursday's game at Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Barkley went down as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, after getting 10 carries and three targets on a 48 percent snap share in Sunday's loss to Denver. Head coach Joe Judge said the running back will increase his workload as the season moves along, but a short week might not be the time for him to return to an every-down role. Between that and the difficult matchup against Washington's defense, Barkley is at least one more week away from reclaiming his familiar status as a locked-in RB1. Still, he's startable in most formats, assuming he's not on the inactive list ahead of Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Giants have two starters ruled out -- tight end Evan Engram (calf) and left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) -- while Washington has a healthy defense but no Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) or Curtis Samuel (groin), who are both on injured reserve.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO