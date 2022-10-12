Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Everything we know so far about the PS5 exclusive

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently in the works and it's already getting our spidey senses tingling. First announced during the 2021 PlayStation showcase , the webslinger's sequel has quickly become one of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Marvel games in the pipeline. Once again coming from developer Insomniac, who has delivered some of the best PS5 games so far, Spider-Man 2 looks set to expand on the adventure that came before.

After our first look at the upcoming return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a new adventure during the showcase, recent news suggests the studio could be doing motion capture work for the game . If you can hardly wait to swing back into the world of Spider-Man, join us as we take you through everything we know so far about Spider-Man 2.

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a tentative release window of 2023. That might seem like a long-ways away, but Insomniac has been hella busy since it put out the first game in 2018. Not only did the studio release Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a PS5 launch title (which released alongside a remaster of the original game), it's also been hard at work on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – one of the best PS5 games around right now. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is thought to have been in production for about a year, so Insomniac is giving itself plenty of time to develop a worthy sequel in 2023.

Will Spider-Man 2 be on PS4?

No, Marvel's Spider-Man won't be releasing on the PS4. The new Spider-Man 2 game is a PS5 exclusive. Insomniac says that it's excited to be "pushing the capabilities of the console" in an adventure that will "continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales." Insomniac has now shifted its focus to the PS5, following the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a platform exclusive, as it attempts to push the boundaries of third-person action-adventure games.

Who is developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being developed by the award-winning team at Insomniac responsible for 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man . Bryan Intihar will be returning as creative director and Ryan Smith is back as game director. The duo have decades of experience between them, having worked on everything from the Resistance series through to Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter are set to reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively. It looks like the creative team that helped get Spider-Man: Miles Morales out the door will now be turning their attention to Insomniac's other project, Marvel's Wolverine .

Will Spider-Man 2 have Venom?

One Spider-Man 2 villain has been confirmed so far, and it's Venom. An iconic sparring partner, this time voiced by none-other than Tony Todd – the legendary actor perhaps best known for his terrifying performance as Candyman. We do know that Venom won't be the only threat facing the Spider-Men. Insomniac has specifically referred to "the villains that will try to hunt" Peter and Miles down – note the plurality. There's plenty of rogues that could come into play – The Lizard and Green Goblin being the most likely – although the reveal trailer opens with a monologue about the glory of the hunt… we may have a Kraven: The Hunter/Sinister Six situation on our hands here, people!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 characters

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac says that it wants to "deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask." Across the two existing games, we've seen Peter (eight years into his career) and Miles (still green, but shown to be more than capable of picking up the mantle) demonstrate that they can protect New York when it needs it the most. What will be interesting to see is whether both heroes are able to share the same city or whether their ideological differences (and history with villains lurking in the shadows) will push them apart.

Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 co-op be supported?

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The second Insomniac showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side-by-side in the reveal trailer, the call went out across the internet for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 co-op. It's easy to understand why players would want that functionality – swinging around the city with a friend would be a hell of a lot of fun – but the studio has seemingly confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a single-player only affair. In a reveal post on the PlayStation Blog, Ryan Schneider, Insomniac's head of franchise strategy, used the following language: "We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet". Sorry, web-heads.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game trailer

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reveal trailer was shown as part of the PlayStation PS5 Showcase in September 2021. You can see it above, giving us our first look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales working alongside one-another to clear the streets of enemies before turning to face a villain that's hiding in the shadows – revealed to be Venom, voiced by Candyman's Tony Todd. The footage was captured on PS5, establishes a 2023 release window, and yes, it looks absolutely gorgeous! It's well worth paying attention to the animations of both brawlers, you can see the difference in experience and agility reflected in the way Peter and Miles carry themselves. It's that sort of attention to detail that we want to see carried into the final game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suits

Given how generous Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales were with additional content, it's good to hear that Insomniac is indeed hard at work on new suits and abilities for the sequel. What they will be remains an open question at this early stage. Ryan Schneider, Insomniac's head of franchise strategy, has teased that the "trailer is merely just a glimpse at what's in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down."

