ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Everything we know so far about the PS5 exclusive

By Josh West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently in the works and it's already getting our spidey senses tingling. First announced during the 2021 PlayStation showcase , the webslinger's sequel has quickly become one of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Marvel games in the pipeline. Once again coming from developer Insomniac, who has delivered some of the best PS5 games so far, Spider-Man 2 looks set to expand on the adventure that came before.

After our first look at the upcoming return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a new adventure during the showcase, recent news suggests the studio could be doing motion capture work for the game . If you can hardly wait to swing back into the world of Spider-Man, join us as we take you through everything we know so far about Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1FRO_0bsFuOvr00

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a tentative release window of 2023. That might seem like a long-ways away, but Insomniac has been hella busy since it put out the first game in 2018. Not only did the studio release Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a PS5 launch title (which released alongside a remaster of the original game), it's also been hard at work on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – one of the best PS5 games around right now. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is thought to have been in production for about a year, so Insomniac is giving itself plenty of time to develop a worthy sequel in 2023.

Will Spider-Man 2 be on PS4?

No, Marvel's Spider-Man won't be releasing on the PS4. The new Spider-Man 2 game is a PS5 exclusive. Insomniac says that it's excited to be "pushing the capabilities of the console" in an adventure that will "continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales." Insomniac has now shifted its focus to the PS5, following the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a platform exclusive, as it attempts to push the boundaries of third-person action-adventure games.

Who is developing Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being developed by the award-winning team at Insomniac responsible for 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man . Bryan Intihar will be returning as creative director and Ryan Smith is back as game director. The duo have decades of experience between them, having worked on everything from the Resistance series through to Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter are set to reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively. It looks like the creative team that helped get Spider-Man: Miles Morales out the door will now be turning their attention to Insomniac's other project, Marvel's Wolverine .

Will Spider-Man 2 have Venom?

One Spider-Man 2 villain has been confirmed so far, and it's Venom. An iconic sparring partner, this time voiced by none-other than Tony Todd – the legendary actor perhaps best known for his terrifying performance as Candyman. We do know that Venom won't be the only threat facing the Spider-Men. Insomniac has specifically referred to "the villains that will try to hunt" Peter and Miles down – note the plurality. There's plenty of rogues that could come into play – The Lizard and Green Goblin being the most likely – although the reveal trailer opens with a monologue about the glory of the hunt… we may have a Kraven: The Hunter/Sinister Six situation on our hands here, people!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOaZ5_0bsFuOvr00

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac says that it wants to "deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask." Across the two existing games, we've seen Peter (eight years into his career) and Miles (still green, but shown to be more than capable of picking up the mantle) demonstrate that they can protect New York when it needs it the most. What will be interesting to see is whether both heroes are able to share the same city or whether their ideological differences (and history with villains lurking in the shadows) will push them apart.

Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 co-op be supported?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATX2d_0bsFuOvr00

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The second Insomniac showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side-by-side in the reveal trailer, the call went out across the internet for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 co-op. It's easy to understand why players would want that functionality – swinging around the city with a friend would be a hell of a lot of fun – but the studio has seemingly confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a single-player only affair. In a reveal post on the PlayStation Blog, Ryan Schneider, Insomniac's head of franchise strategy, used the following language: "We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet". Sorry, web-heads.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game trailer

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reveal trailer was shown as part of the PlayStation PS5 Showcase in September 2021. You can see it above, giving us our first look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales working alongside one-another to clear the streets of enemies before turning to face a villain that's hiding in the shadows – revealed to be Venom, voiced by Candyman's Tony Todd. The footage was captured on PS5, establishes a 2023 release window, and yes, it looks absolutely gorgeous! It's well worth paying attention to the animations of both brawlers, you can see the difference in experience and agility reflected in the way Peter and Miles carry themselves. It's that sort of attention to detail that we want to see carried into the final game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suits

Given how generous Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales were with additional content, it's good to hear that Insomniac is indeed hard at work on new suits and abilities for the sequel. What they will be remains an open question at this early stage. Ryan Schneider, Insomniac's head of franchise strategy, has teased that the "trailer is merely just a glimpse at what's in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down."

Insomniac is also working on Marvel's Wolverine , so follow the link to learn everything you need to know about the PS5 exclusive.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web

Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Deadpool is coming for Iron Man’s crown as ‘Madame Web’ swings deeper into the Spider-Verse

Following the devastation wrought to the MCU’s Phase Six slate thanks to Blade being nailed back up in his coffin yesterday, today’s glut of Marvel news has been much less explosive in nature. Having said that, we’ve still learned of a surprising record that Ryan Reynolds is set to achieve with Deadpool 3 which means he’s hot on Robert Downey Jr.’s heels. Not to mention things are heating up over in Sony land as Madame Web adds yet another Spider-Verse character to its ensemble.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadji Jeter
Person
Yuri Lowenthal
Person
Tony Todd
Deadline

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
MOVIES
Polygon

Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart

Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Insomniac Games#Marvel Comics#Epic Games#Single Player Games#Video Game#Sie Marvel#Marvel S Spider Man#Ratchet Clank
BGR.com

Marvel delayed Avengers 6 and that’s great news for Secret Wars

Marvel stunned fans at Comic-Con 2022 by announcing not one Avengers sequel but two. Avengers 5 (The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 (Secret Wars) got their official titles, and Marvel revealed release dates for each of them. Much to our surprise, Marvel set them a few months apart in 2025, something it has never done with Avengers movies before.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
TV SERIES
msn.com

Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars

Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Marvel Delays ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ And More

It sure seemed overly ambitious to release two gigantic Avengers movies in the span of like six months. Who would attempt such a deranged endeavor? If anyone would, it would probably be Marvel. And that was the initial plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both movies would open in 2025. But, alas, it shall not happen after all.
MOVIES
dexerto.com

Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details. Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ with Mahershala Ali on Hold Until Early 2023 as Director Search Continues

Marvel is honing in on the “Blade” production. After director Bassam Tariq exited the film September 28, two months ahead of production, the “Blade” crew members were notified that the project is on pause. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali stars as the vampire superhero, with “Moon Knight” scribe Beau DeMayo penning the script. The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Marvel temporarily shut down all production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was slated to start filming in November. The film still does not yet have a director attached. Production is expected to resume in early 2023. “Blade” currently has a release date of...
MOVIES
WKMI

Every Marvel Disney+ Show Ranked, From Worst to Best

In a little over a year and a half, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out eight different seasons of eight different television shows. They also released multiple movies over that same stretch of time. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson channels Wednesday Addams just ahead of Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and Brie Larson has blessed fans with a Halloween-inspired look on her social media. The Captain Marvel star is no stranger to sharing her best looks on her Instagram, with her latest reminiscent of Wednesday Addams and suitably gothic ahead of horror’s night of nights. In a black top and red lipstick, she gives a real Phoebe Bridgers in a skeleton onesie vibe in her latest post.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy