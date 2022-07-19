Marvel's Wolverine - everything we know so far about the PS5 exclusive

Marvel's Wolverine is an upcoming game from superhero giant Insomniac Games, the same studio behind the beloved Marvel's Spider-Man. The upcoming Wolverine game was announced in September 2021, but we haven't gotten much info about it since.

As such, it's one of the most highly anticipated upcoming PS5 games , both for its subject matter and the lack of details surrounding it. Plus, with Insomniac (the team behind both Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ) at them, we know that Logan is in safe, albeit clawed, hands.

We know that Insomniac is currently working on another PS5 exclusive right now: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , which is due out sometime in 2023. That likely means that Wolverine is in pre-production, if in any stage of production at all. We'd expect the studio will start gearing up for the release of Marvel's Wolverine and hopefully show us some more of it in action after production has come to a close on Spider-Man 2. That's why we didn't expect to hear or see anything Wolverine-related at E3 2022 - expect this PS5 exclusive to be a long ways off.

With that said, we've rounded up everything we know so far about Marvel's Wolverine for you below.

Marvel's Wolverine reveal trailer

The Marvel's Wolverine reveal trailer is 53 seconds of pure joy. It opens up in the aftermath of a barroom brawl, the room littered with blood and bodies as our favorite adamantium-clawed Mutant enjoys a short. That bar, our friends over at Newsarama have surmised, is the Princess Bar – AKA Logan's home away from home on the island of Madripoor, which you may also have spotted in Episode 3 of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. A brawler pulls a knife, Logan pops his claws, fade to black – let the wait for another look at the game in action begin!

Marvel's Wolverine has no firm release date or window. But if we're expectation-setting here, you should expect a lengthy wait. Insomniac currently has its hands full with one team working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and another onn Marvel's Wolverine, with the former targeting a 2023 release window. Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy at Insomniac, has even noted that the game is "very early in development". While Marvel's Wolverine could release in a similar timeframe to Spider-Man 2, there's a good chance that it'll land sometime after, especially as Insomniac wants to deliver an "emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay".

Marvel's Wolverine development

Marvel's Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, the developers behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart . The studio has grown tremendously since it was acquired by Sony and integrated into the PlayStation Studios portfolio, giving it the resources to produce multiple ambitious games all at once. Development will be led by creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian, who most recently spearheaded the creative team for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales . Logan is with safe hands, is what we're saying.

Marvel's Wolverine setting

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

The presence of The Princess Bar in the reveal trailer at the very least signals that Logan won't be stuck at the Xavier Institute. If anything, teasing the island of Madripoor this early on could signal that Marvel's Wolverine will be a globe-trotting adventure. That's speculation for now, but it's worth pointing out the rumors that Marvel's Wolverine could be set as part of a broader universe that encompasses the Insomniac Spider-Man games. While Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy at Insomniac, explained that this was a "standalone game" he does drop this tease: "Being able to build a new, original universe with Spider-Man and now Wolverine is such an honor for so many of us at Insomniac Games."

Marvel's Wolverine gameplay predictions

The Marvel's Wolverine trailer does make a point of explaining that the images we are seeing are "not actual gameplay" but that isn't to say we don't have any idea of how it's going to play. Insomniac is known for its slick, kinetic, third-person action-adventure games – Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man are proof of that. Insomniac wouldn't say either way, but Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy, did say the following: "one of the key elements that drew us to him is surprisingly not that different from Spider-Man: Both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so", before adding, "In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit."

Is Wolverine a PS5 exclusive?

Marvel's Wolverine is a PS5 exclusive, and will not be coming to PS4. While Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a cross-gen game when it launched alongside the PS5 , Insomniac soon followed it with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – a PS5 platform exclusive. Insomniac has fully turned its attention to the new generation console and is working to squeeze every once of power out of it that it can.

Insomniac is yet to confirm who we'll be fighting, but you have to believe it'll be a selection of the best Wolverine villains .

