West Park Boulevard Closure

The Town will be preparing for Addison Oktoberfest with set up and disassembly from September 13 through September 20. During this time, all visitors of Addison Circle Park are asked to please utilize neighboring parks within the district. Available parks include Spruill, Bosque, Beckert, and Parkview. For more information about these parks please visit our website at AddisonTexas.net.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO