Generation Hemp Announces Results of Certain Board of Directors Administrative Matters
DALLAS, September 10, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generation Hemp, Inc. (the "Company"), a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB:GENH), today announced recent corporate developments, including the results of the Company’s recent Board of Directors meeting held on August 30, 2021 and the completion of its change of domicile from Colorado to Delaware, as well as the conversion of all of the Company’s outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into Common Stock.www.benzinga.com
