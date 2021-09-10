CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beachbody Company Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance: What's Next?

The Beachbody Company was down 2.2% to $6.79 at last check. The stock looks like it could break out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern in the coming days. The price has been falling and condensing between narrowing highs and lows and possibly nears the area where it could break out of pattern support or resistance.

