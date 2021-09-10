CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Sky And Beautiful Flowers: Her Day Before 9/11

By Andrea Louie
kosu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years later, it's still the blue that haunts. That cloudless day, the air just turning to autumn—the terrifying patch of bright blue sky that gradually appeared when the smoke parted just enough, revealing a space where the buildings had been. Weeks later, I helped decorate the Cathedral of St....

