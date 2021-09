ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have created double bottom and triple bottom patterns on the daily chart. A double bottom pattern is a reversal indicator that shows a stock has dropped to a key support level, rebounded, back tested the level as support and is likely to rebound again. It is possible the stock may retest the level as support again creating a triple bottom or even quadruple bottom pattern.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO