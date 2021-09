Wannaska- Annie Lenora Rygh of Wannaska passed away September 4, 2021 at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 97. Annie was born on September 4, 1924 to Cornelius Erickson and Ida (Larson) in Badger. She and Glen Rygh were married on September 11, 1943 in Roseau. They farmed in Wannaska until 1950 when they moved to Portland, Ore. for a short time and then moved back to Wannaska and raised her children.