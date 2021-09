Leigh Calmar still can’t forget the dust. About a month after the Twin Towers collapsed on September 11, 2001, she returned to working downtown, at an architecture firm, after maternity leave. On the walk to her office building in the Financial District, she remembers seeing dust from the collapsed buildings. There was even dust in her office, on the window ledges and desks. “Our eyes would burn, I would breathe this stuff — it was just horrible,” Calmar says. “And it went on for months.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO