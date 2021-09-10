Varsity Tennis Wraps up the Summer Season

Holland played host to the Bulldogs of Grandville on Thursday afternoon in a battle between two non-conference opponents. In a match that went down to the wire, the Dutch were able to edge Grandville with a 5-4 victory. Sam Payne and Elliot Wehrmeyer earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory at #1 doubles, followed quickly by Holland’s James Baer of Holland, who won 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-8 at #4 singles. After Aiden Sin came back to win his match #3 singles match and put the team score at 3-3, Grandville would quickly answer with a win of their own at #2 doubles. This left Holland’s captains, Sean Ruhf (#1 singles) and Cristian Castro-Gonzalez (#2 singles), as the only two matches left. Cristian bounced back after losing the second set tiebreaker to pick up a 6-2 , 6-7 (6), 10-5 win. With the team score at 4-4, it all came down to the #1 singles match. Holland’s Sean Ruhf pulled it out, edging his opponent from Grandville by a score of 6-0 , 6-7 (4), 10-7. “I couldn’t be more excited for the team,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “We knew this would be a big challenge and for the team to come through, on the day of Tiger Teusink’s memorial service and birthday no less, was pretty special.” Holland is now 11-1 overall and remains 3-0 in the conference. Next up for the Dutch is a match with rival and regional opponent, Holland Christian, on Monday.

GRANDVILLE, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO