Roseau, MN

Varsity Tennis Wraps up the Summer Season

By Jeff Swanson
roseautimes.com
 9 days ago

The Rams Girls’ Tennis team wrapped up the summer portion of their season with dual matches heading into the Labor Day weekend. Roseau headed south for matches against Wadena-Deer Creek and Perham. In a continuing story this season, the inexperienced Rams couldn’t quite match their more veteran opponents. In a...

