The Harrisburg area is reeling from two major blows, both announced in just the past week: Harsco and the Rite Aid Corp. are relocating to Philadelphia. The wounds are not just economic. Both companies have deep roots in Central Pennsylvania’s soil and in our cultural psyche. And the news is likely to be most unwelcome to the families faced with uprooting themselves and heading to an expensive, congested and crime-troubled city.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO