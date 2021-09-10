Carmen Mitcho & Nick Predescu Launch Unscripted Production Company 2 Point 0 Productions

EXCLUSIVE : Carmen Mitcho and Nick Predescu , who previously worked at Love & Hip Hop producer Eastern, have launched their own unscripted production company.

The pair have set up 2 Point 0 Productions .

Mitcho was previously EVP, Programming at Eastern, while Predescu was VP, Production.

They will kick off the company with a new series on TLC – Dr. Mercy , which premieres September 22. It follows Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo, who tackles extraordinary, unique, and bizarre skin cases.

The company will also produce TLC’s pregnancy hit series Unexpected , which was produced by Eastern.

Prior to joining Eastern, Mitcho was a showrunner whose credits include Ice Loves Coco, Giuliana & Bill, and Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. Predescu spent more than a decade at MTV working as a production executive on many projects including The Real World, The Challenge, Teen Mom, and The Hills.

2 Point 0 Productions is represented by ICM Partners.