Carmen Mitcho & Nick Predescu Launch Unscripted Production Company 2 Point 0 Productions
EXCLUSIVE : Carmen Mitcho and Nick Predescu , who previously worked at Love & Hip Hop producer Eastern, have launched their own unscripted production company.
The pair have set up 2 Point 0 Productions .
Mitcho was previously EVP, Programming at Eastern, while Predescu was VP, Production.
They will kick off the company with a new series on TLC – Dr. Mercy , which premieres September 22. It follows Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo, who tackles extraordinary, unique, and bizarre skin cases.
The company will also produce TLC’s pregnancy hit series Unexpected , which was produced by Eastern.
Prior to joining Eastern, Mitcho was a showrunner whose credits include Ice Loves Coco, Giuliana & Bill, and Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. Predescu spent more than a decade at MTV working as a production executive on many projects including The Real World, The Challenge, Teen Mom, and The Hills.
2 Point 0 Productions is represented by ICM Partners.
