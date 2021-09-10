CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmen Mitcho & Nick Predescu Launch Unscripted Production Company 2 Point 0 Productions

By Peter White
 9 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Carmen Mitcho and Nick Predescu , who previously worked at Love & Hip Hop producer Eastern, have launched their own unscripted production company.

The pair have set up 2 Point 0 Productions .

Mitcho was previously EVP, Programming at Eastern, while Predescu was VP, Production.

They will kick off the company with a new series on TLC – Dr. Mercy , which premieres September 22. It follows Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo, who tackles extraordinary, unique, and bizarre skin cases.

The company will also produce TLC’s pregnancy hit series Unexpected , which was produced by Eastern.

Prior to joining Eastern, Mitcho was a showrunner whose credits include Ice Loves Coco, Giuliana & Bill, and Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane. Predescu spent more than a decade at MTV working as a production executive on many projects including The Real World, The Challenge, Teen Mom, and The Hills.

2 Point 0 Productions is represented by ICM Partners.

Paramount Communications Boss Chris Petrikin Exiting After Jim Gianopulos’ Departure

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that Chris Petrikin, EVP of Global Communications and Corporate Branding, is leaving Paramount. The news comes in the wake of Jim Gianopulos’ planned departure from the Melrose Lot as Chairman and CEO, and Brian Robbins adding oversee of the motion picture studio to his growing portfolio. A Paramount spokesperson could not be reached. Petrikin has served in the post for four-plus years and followed Gianopulos over to Paramount from 20th Century Fox where he previously spent ten years with the former studio boss as Chief Communications Officer. Petrikin is known for his solid and extensive relationships with...
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS, CAA & Disney Eye January Return To Office As Industry Shifts Target Dates Amid Delta Surge – Update

UPDATED: ViacomCBS has become the first major Hollywood film and television conglom to set a January date for all employees to return to the office. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in a company memo last Friday, saying that the “Green  phase” of the return-to-office process “will now launch  no sooner than January 10, 2022.” Everyone entering ViacomCBS’  offices in that phase will have to be fully vaccinated. Additionally, CAA notified staff today that they will be required back in the office no sooner than Jan. 10. (Some agency employees have been coming to the agency headquarters in Century City, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Gong Li Joins House of Cartier as Global Ambassador

Gong Li has joined the Cartier family. The international star has been named a global ambassador for Cartier’s high jewelry collections. In the role, Gong will collaborate with the house on various events and appearances, joining fellow ambassadors like Lily Collins, who serves as the global ambassador for Clash [Un]limited, and Ella Balinska, Panthère de Cartier global ambassador. In a statement regarding the appointment, Gong said she is honored to hold the title as she looks forward “to creating moments of magic” with the brand. “As a renowned jewelry and watch maison, Cartier has enthralled the world with its creations for nearly...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
