CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Costume Designer Sekinah Brown on Styling Ben Platt

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBMCB_0bsFnawA00

Dear Evan Hansen ” costume designer Sekinah Brown is grateful to actor Ben Platt for keeping the memorable blue-striped polo shirt from the Broadway musical. Platt, who played the titular role onstage, is reprising the part for the film which, opens the Toronto Intl. Film Festival on Sept. 9 and bows in theaters Sept. 24.

“He brought the original shirt with him and his New Balance shoes,” Brown says of the outfit and nondescript top that has become synonymous with the character, a self-conscious teenager who prefers to hover in the background and is fearful of stepping into the spotlight. While she had to stay true to elements from the stage show, Brown had freedom in other areas, creating 42 costume changes for Evan alone. “While I did see the costumes from the show, I didn’t get to see it onstage, so that allowed my vision to grow and make it my own,” she says.

Brown breaks down key looks from the film for the lead character and for Kaitlyn Dever’s Zoe, Evan’s longtime crush. The two become close after a classmate — her brother — commits suicide.

Evan Hansen

“Ben brought the original clothes because he said those bring him good juju. They had perfectly aged for the film. That polo was so important because people dress up every Halloween in it. [As a costume designer] I was so grateful because that shirt is no longer around.

We’ve all been around this kid in high school. He blends in and no one notices him. You see him in the hallway and walk right past him. I wanted to make sure there was a clear distinction between his color palette and his wardrobe versus the other characters, such as his best friend Jared [Nik Dodani]. Jared is vibrant, and I dressed him in textures, colors and patterns. When you see those two next to each other, I wanted to show how Ben’s character is basic. He has a middle-class single mother. Mom is busy and works double shifts — she goes to Walmart to get cleaning supplies and grabs a shirt for him. That’s the vibe I wanted for him.”

Zoe Murphy

“She had this tomboy chic to her. She isn’t the stereotypical pretty, popular-girl cheerleader. She wears oversized clothing, but it’s understated. I didn’t want to put her in short skirts. Instead, I wanted to add layers and depth to her character. With Zoe, she wore overalls and floral dresses in the play, so I took that and tweaked it a bit. She’s an Urban Outfitters girl who wants to be comfortable and cool.

There are two homecoming looks in the film with Zoe and Evan. In the first, she wears Doc Marten boots, which is that tomboy chic, but when we get to the second homecoming scene, she’s in this beautiful white tulle dress. Evan is in that electric blue suit, and it’s a change from when we first see him in tan and beiges. It’s a transformation for both of them, and we see how they’ve grown and become free. Zoe also wore stars, so you’ll see that she draws them into the cuff of her jeans, and you’ll see them in her room. That’s where the two worlds of production design and costume intertwined. I discussed the color palette with [production designer] Beth Mickle, and we’d coordinate on little details like that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards went back to Brooklyn this year, and the red carpet at the Barclays Center has already brought some of the typically wild fashion moments. Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and many more stars hit the red carpet — click through Variety‘s gallery to see all of the looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dionne Warwick on How She’s Trying to Change Twitter for the Better

In the new documentary “Don’t Make Me Over,” legendary artist Dionne Warwick introduces fans to the person behind the music and the legendary tweets. Warwick (who was feted with the TIFF Special Tribute Award earlier this week) joined directors David Heilbroner and Dave Wooley at the Variety Studio at TIFF, presented by Canada Goose, to talk about how this long-awaited flick which shows her journey from New Jersey gospel choirs to internationally known singer and beyond.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Ben Platt
Variety

Ben Platt Recalls Playing Evan Hansen for the First Time

A day after “Dear Evan Hansen’s” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Platt recalls where it all began and how he had no idea what he was getting into. Platt first met Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music and lyrics, at an audition for another...
MOVIES
wivr1017.com

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Share Duet, Video From ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay have officially unveiled their new collaboration, a song called “Only Us,” which will be featured on the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack will be released on September 24th, the same day the movie arrives in theaters. Carrie and Dan + Shay have also released an in-studio performance video with footage from the film to accompany the track.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – New featurette

#DearEvanHansenMovie, only in theaters September 24. The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Directed by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Designer#The Toronto Intl#Urban Outfitters
PopSugar

How the Dear Evan Hansen Movie Soundtrack Stacks Up Against the Original

Dear Evan Hansen is the latest musical to get the movie treatment. As a fan of the original Broadway show, I'm curious to see how the story will be adapted for the screen, but I'm even more curious how the soundtrack will be different with its new set of stars. After all, the original is so iconic it earned a Tony for best original score as well as a Grammy for best musical theater album (and it played on repeat on my phone for about three months straight when it was first released in 2017).
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

A Dear Evan Hansen vet is an 'irritating' patient in The Good Doctor first look

Dr. Marcus Andrews and the rest of the surgeons at St. Bonaventure Hospital will have their hands full with a new patient when The Good Doctor season 5 premieres. EW is debuting an exclusive first look at Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones as a mysterious patient named Salen Morrison, and you can check out the photos below. While the ABC drama is keeping most details about Jones' character under wraps, we can say that she's sticking around for multiple episodes and will have an effect on Andrews (Hill Harper) and his fellow doctors.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Opening-Night Film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Dear Evan Hansen is Hollywood’s newest entry on the road to reviving the musical genre. The Broadway musical by musicians and lyricist Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is coming to the big screen via Universal to see if it can capitalize on general audience approval. So how does the film, which opened the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night, stack up against the stage adaptation? Well, it stands closer to Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods (an adaptation of a Broadway play), meaning it’s terrible. Dear Evan Hansen could have been enjoyable, but there are too many glaring problems that can’t be ignored for the...
MOVIES
People

Ben Platt Is Hopeful Dear Evan Hansen Will Show Kids 'Loneliness & Isolation' Is Universal

Ben Platt has high hopes for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie adaption. The actor, who won a Tony Award for originating the titular role on Broadway, once again stars as troubled teen Evan Hansen in the movie. He tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that he hopes the story resonates even more for young kids now, who had trouble during the pandemic isolation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ramascreen.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN New “Look Inside” Featurette

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – In Theaters September 24. The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dear Evan Hansen Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Ben Platt And Kaitlyn Dever's Musical

Film adaptations of musicals have certainly taken off in the past few years, such as Hamilton last year and In The Heights this summer. Now we’re going to see a movie adaption of the smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, which won several Tony Awards and will continue its Broadway run after it resumes production after the Covid-19 delay. Evan Hansen, a high school student with Social Anxiety Disorder, has a therapeutic self-intended letter stolen by a classmate named Connor Murphy, who later dies by suicide. Connor's family mistakes the letter as a letter sent to Evan by Connor. Evan then inserts himself into the boy's past, leading to a series of lies and confrontational events.
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN contest: Win passes to the film version of the acclaimed musical

Ben Platt reprises his starring role as the title character from the smash Broadway musical in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen, arriving in theaters on September 24. The highly anticipated film adaptation stars Platt as a sensitive teenager dealing with the pressures of contemporary high-school life. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky and co-stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever, and features stirring songs from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind La La Land.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Amandla Stenberg Sparkles at 'Dear Evan Hansen' Premiere with Ben Platt & More

Amandla Stenberg is dripping in diamonds at the premiere of Dear Evan Hansen held at Roy Thomsan Hall on Thursday evening (September 9) in Toronto, Ontario. The 22-year-old actress stars in the expanded role of Alana Beck in the movie, which held it’s premiere on the first night of the Toronto International Film Festival!
MOVIES
Marconews.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' director has no doubts about Ben Platt's casting: 'See the movie'

Not since "Hamilton" has a Broadway show become a pop-culture phenomenon like "Dear Evan Hansen." Winner of six Tony Awards in 2017 including best musical and best actor (Ben Platt), the production was an instant sensation among young adults, who latched on to its awkward teen protagonist and infectious pop score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman").
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Universal Pictures proudly presents an honest and original story for the outsider in all of us. From The Songwriters Of LA LA LAND And THE GREATEST SHOWMAN… DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This Fall, You Will Be Found. Rated PG-13. Only In Theaters September 24th. FanBolt is partnering with Universal Pictures to...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy