World Suicide Prevention Day: Risks, Warning Signs and Protective Factors
Suicide is preventable. In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 34. This number is even higher among LGBTQ+ and Native American youth. Georgena Eggleston, MA, grief therapist and author of "A New Mourning: Discovering the Gifts in Grief," joined us to share both the risk factors and ways we can prevent suicide.katu.com
