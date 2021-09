Saint Stephen will be kicking off their 3rd Ave Deli pop-up within the restaurant this Saturday, September 18th. The pop-up will be open every Saturday from 12PM to 2:30PM featuring a different sandwich. As you can imagine, these sandwiches will be unlike any other in the best possible way, as everything is when it is created by 2x James Beard award-winning chef, R.J. Cooper. The first few features are below:

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO