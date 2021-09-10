CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRISPR Convenience: Cas7-11 Redefines RNA Editing

By Julianna LeMieux, PhD
Genetic Engineering News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists, typically, are on their own after their post-doc ends. Sometimes, albeit rarely, they team up, blending their ideas, money, and people. Connie Cepko, PhD, and Cliff Tabin, PhD, pioneered the idea of a lab partnership, spending the last few decades working together in their shared lab at Harvard Medical School. Elçin Ünal and Gloria Brar adopted this team approach when they started their lab together (the Br-Ün lab) at University of California at Berkeley in 2014. And, in the spring of 2019, Omar Abudayyeh, PhD, and Jonathan Gootenberg, PhD, followed suit, setting up their joint lab at the McGovern Institute at MIT. They decided on this path—and passed on doing a traditional post-doc—in large part so that they could keep working together. Why? “We work well as a team,” says Abudayyeh.

