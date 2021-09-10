CRISPR Convenience: Cas7-11 Redefines RNA Editing

CRISPR / Cas 13 detects viruses and helps with cancer research. When he slashed the acronym CRISPR from “Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats”, the Dutch molecular biologist Ruud Jansen was certainly not sure what kind of career his abbreviation would have – otherwise he would probably have come up with something better. But not only that CRISPR is an imposition for the tongue – hardly anyone understands what is actually behind it. Only one thing is clear: it is a powerful tool in the hands of microbiologists, and there is great hope that it will one day be able to cure genetic diseases.

