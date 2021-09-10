9/11 Remembrance Car and Truck Show

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire and Rescue. Orcas Island Fire and Rescue will hold a small outdoor ceremony in remembrance of 9/11 this Saturday. If you would like to attend, please gather at 8:30 a.m., wear masks and socially distance. We will lower the Flag at 8:46 a.m. with a moment of silence and ringing of the bell as we recognize and pay respect to those who lost their lives 20 years ago on this day. There will be an opportunity to view the Memorial located in the Eastsound Firestation lobby following the ceremony. Viewing will be restricted to one person or family at a time.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO