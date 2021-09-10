CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Remembrance Car and Truck Show

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. Benefit for the Veteran’s and the Legion’s foodbank. Live singing of the National Anthem and the first 50 cars to register get an American Flag. Music 50/50 drawing, food awards and vendors. Please bring non-perishable food items or canned goods.

